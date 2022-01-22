Skip to main content

How to Watch Lens vs. Marseille: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

A key clash in the race to qualify for Europe arrives in Ligue 1 when Lens host difficult-to-beat Marseille.

Lens will move within one point of third-placed Marseille if they can become the first Ligue 1 team in almost four months to beat Les Olympiens at home on Saturday.

Jorge Sampaoli’s side have conceded a joint-league low of just one away defeat all season, but Lens have proved almost identically efficient on their own soil this season.

How to Watch Lens vs. Marseille Today

Game Date: Jan. 22, 2022

Game Time: 2:55 p.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS En Español

Live Stream: You can stream Lens vs. Marseille on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

After struggling during the Christmas period, Les Sang et Or have turned a corner in 2022 and are unbeaten in three games so far this calendar year, beating Rennes and Saint-Etienne in the last two.

Marseille are 13 points off leaders Paris Saint-Germain despite recording just three losses thus far, with Mauricio Pochettino’s men the only outfit to have tallied fewer until now (one).

Sampoli’s season has been defined by Marseille’s missed opportunities and draws that should have been wins, a category under which one could file Sunday’s 1-1 stalemate at home to Lille.

Cengiz Under sensationally cancelled out Sven Botman’s opener after an hour at the Stade Veoldrome, but the result may well disappoint considering Lille played an hour with 10 men:

Bamba Dieng and Pape Gueye missed that result due to their commitments at the Africa Cup of Nations, and both remain unavailable for the visit to the Stade Bollaert-Delelis.

The trip could bring debuts for new signings Cedric Bakambu and Sead Kolasinac up front and at left-back, respectively, with the latter in contention after Jordan Amavi joined Nice on loan.

Lens have AFCON casualties of their own given Ignatius Ganogo and Massadio Haidara are yet to return from Cameroon, while Colombian defender Deiver Machado is a doubt due to injury.

Florian Sotoca could also be in the frame to start after scoring the leveler in Lens’ comeback win at Saint-Etienne last Saturday when Seko Fofana came up with a 90th-minute winner.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

