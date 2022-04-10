Skip to main content

How to Watch Lens vs. Nice: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Lens host high-flying Nice in an effort to make their own climb into Ligue 1's European race.

Nice have hit a nasty patch of form and are without a win in three outings as they travel to mid-table Lens on Sunday when they’ll look to bag their first victory in more than a month.

The Eaglets downed Ligue 1 leaders Paris Saint-Germain on March 5 but have since looked limp against Montpellier (0-0), Marseille (a 2-1 away loss) and Rennes (1-1).

How to Watch Lens vs. Nice in Canada Today

Game Date: April 10, 2022

Game Time: 10:55 a.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS Canada

Live Stream: You can stream Lens vs. Nice on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Lens, meanwhile, lost 1-0 at fourth-place Strasbourg last time out and are optimistic a string of consistent form could provide a timely lift back into the conversation for a European spot.

Just seven points separate fourth from Les Sang et Or in 10th as things stand, and the three points on offer at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis could have a drastic impact for either club.

While the gap in the table isn’t all that far, one would struggle to find a Ligue 1 matchup involving two clubs who are more estranged in a geographical sense.

It’s a stern test for Galtier, who was not long ago attracting major plaudits for his toppling to table-toppers PSG, having led Lille to an unlikely Ligue 1 title last season:

Their form away from home has been particularly poor of late, with Nice having failed to win any of their last five road fixtures inside the 90 minutes and scoring just one goal across those games.

Lens succumbed 2-1 on the French Riviera when they made the reverse trip in December, surrendering to Nice in their last four encounters (home and away).

Franck Haise’s side will still be considered over-achievers to many despite winning only two of their last six home games, but defeat in Week 31 may all but end their hopes of clinching a spot in Europe’s more prestigious contests.



How To Watch

April
10
2022

Lens vs. Nice

TV CHANNEL: beIN SPORTS Canada
Time
10:55
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV

