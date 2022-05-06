Skip to main content

How to Watch Lille vs AS Monaco: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

No. 10 Lille will take on No. 4 Monaco as the Ligue 1 season nears a close.

With only three games left in the season, Lille is No. 10 in Ligue 1 with a 13-10-12 record. The club totals 51 points and a negative-one goal differential.

It is tied with Nantes at 51 points and only four points behind No. 7 Lyon. However, there really isn't a way this late into the season for Lille to qualify for any extra cups or leagues.

How to Watch Lille vs. AS Monaco Today:

Game Date: May 6, 2022

Game Time: 2:50 p.m. ET

TV Channel: beIN SPORTS

Live stream Lille vs. AS Monaco on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Jonathan David is the No. 1 threat on Lille. Coming from the forward position, David has 13 goals this season, over 10 more than any other teammate. Goalkeeper Ivo Grbic has 59 saves this season as well.

Monaco is the No. 4 team in the league with an 18-9-8 record this season. That totals 62 points tying it with No. 3 Rennes. However, its goal differential of +22 puts them behind Rennes in the standings who have a +41 goal differential.

Currently, Monaco is qualifying for next year's Europa Cup. However, with a few wins to end the season, the club could be headed for a Champions League bid.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
6
2022

Lille vs. AS Monaco

TV CHANNEL: beIN SPORTS
Time
2:50
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

imago1011746564h
Serie A

How to Watch Genoa vs. Juventus FC in Canada

By Matthew Beighle4 minutes ago
as monaco
Ligue 1

How to Watch Lille vs AS Monaco

By Matthew Beighle4 minutes ago
FORMULA 1
Formula 1

How to Watch Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix, Practice 1

By Phil Watson29 minutes ago
May 4, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Max Muncy (13) celebrates with right fielder Mookie Betts (50) after scoring in the seventh inning against the San Francisco Giants at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Los Angeles Dodgers: Streaming & TV | 5/6/2022

By What's On TV Staff34 minutes ago
May 4, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Max Muncy (13) celebrates with right fielder Mookie Betts (50) after scoring in the seventh inning against the San Francisco Giants at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Dodgers at Cubs

By Adam Childs54 minutes ago
USATSI_17993261
ATP World Tour

How to Watch Mutua Madrid Open, Quarterfinal 3 & 4

By Kristofer Habbas54 minutes ago
Mar 17, 2022; Palm Harbor, Florida, USA; Jason Day tees off on the 6th hole during the first round of the Valspar Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
PGA Tour

How to Watch Wells Fargo Championship, Second Round

By Kristofer Habbas54 minutes ago
Beach Volleyball
College Beach Volleyball

How to Watch Florida Atlantic vs. Florida State or Loyola Marymount in Women's College Beach Volleyball

By Christine Brown54 minutes ago
Apr 29, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) fouls Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane (22) in the fourth quarter during game six of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Golden State Warriors: Western Conference Semifinals Game 3 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/7/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy