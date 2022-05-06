How to Watch Lille vs AS Monaco

No. 10 Lille will take on No. 4 Monaco as the Ligue 1 season nears a close.

With only three games left in the season, Lille is No. 10 in Ligue 1 with a 13-10-12 record. The club totals 51 points and a negative-one goal differential.

It is tied with Nantes at 51 points and only four points behind No. 7 Lyon. However, there really isn't a way this late into the season for Lille to qualify for any extra cups or leagues.

Jonathan David is the No. 1 threat on Lille. Coming from the forward position, David has 13 goals this season, over 10 more than any other teammate. Goalkeeper Ivo Grbic has 59 saves this season as well.

Monaco is the No. 4 team in the league with an 18-9-8 record this season. That totals 62 points tying it with No. 3 Rennes. However, its goal differential of +22 puts them behind Rennes in the standings who have a +41 goal differential.

Currently, Monaco is qualifying for next year's Europa Cup. However, with a few wins to end the season, the club could be headed for a Champions League bid.

