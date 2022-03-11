Skip to main content

How to Watch Lille vs. AS Saint-Étienne: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Matchday 28 of Ligue 1 kicks off on Friday when Lille hosts AS Saint-Étienne at Pierre-Mauroy Stadium.

Lille finds itself in seventh place in the French league standings with 42 points, just two outside of the top five European competition spots. AS Saint-Étienne, meanwhile, is in a battle to not be relegated in the final stretch of the season. The away team is sitting on 25 points, one point outside of the current bottom three.

Match Date: March 11, 2022

Match Time: 2:50 p.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS En Español

Live Stream Lille vs. AS Saint-Étienne on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Lille is enjoying a fine run of form with three victories and a draw in the club's last four matches. The run started on Matchday 24 with a 1-0 away victory over Montpellier. That was followed by a 0-0 draw with Metz and a 1-0 win at Lyon.

Most recently, Lille dominated Clermont Foot at home 4-0 with goals from Jonathan Bamba, Jonathan David, Mehmet Zeki Çelik and Edon Zhegrova on the night.

St-Étienne is looking for its second win in a row in league play, coming off of 1-0 victory at home over Metz where Denis Bouanga scored the only goal of the night.

Lille is unbeaten in its last six Ligue 1 matches against St-Étienne, with three wins and three draws in that span.

Regional restrictions may apply.

