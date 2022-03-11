Matchday 28 of Ligue 1 kicks off on Friday when Lille hosts AS Saint-Étienne at Pierre-Mauroy Stadium.

Lille finds itself in seventh place in the French league standings with 42 points, just two outside of the top five European competition spots. AS Saint-Étienne, meanwhile, is in a battle to not be relegated in the final stretch of the season. The away team is sitting on 25 points, one point outside of the current bottom three.

How to Watch Lille vs. AS Saint-Étienne Today:

Match Date: March 11, 2022

Match Time: 2:50 p.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS En Español

Lille is enjoying a fine run of form with three victories and a draw in the club's last four matches. The run started on Matchday 24 with a 1-0 away victory over Montpellier. That was followed by a 0-0 draw with Metz and a 1-0 win at Lyon.

Most recently, Lille dominated Clermont Foot at home 4-0 with goals from Jonathan Bamba, Jonathan David, Mehmet Zeki Çelik and Edon Zhegrova on the night.

St-Étienne is looking for its second win in a row in league play, coming off of 1-0 victory at home over Metz where Denis Bouanga scored the only goal of the night.

Lille is unbeaten in its last six Ligue 1 matches against St-Étienne, with three wins and three draws in that span.

