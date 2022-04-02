Skip to main content

How to Watch Lille vs Bordeaux: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Bordeaux looks to pull off the upset of Lille when they hit the pitch on Saturday

Bordeaux looks to snap a three-match losing streak on Saturday when it takes on Lille. Not only has it lost three straight, but it has been shut out in all three of the games.

How to watch Ligue 1: Lille vs Bordeaux today:

Game Date: Aril 2, 2022

Game Time: 12:55 a.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS

Watch the Ligue 1: Lille vs Bordeaux game online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

It has been a tough season for Bordeaux as it has just four wins on the year and hasn't come out on top since January 23rd when it beat Strasbourg 4-3.

Bordeaux sits in last place, a point behind FC Metz, and is looking to get a big win on Saturday to jump them in the table.

It won't be easy as it takes on a Lille team it lost to earlier this year by a score of 3-2.

Lille comes into the game on a six-match point streak. It has won four and played to a draw in another two.

What has been most impressive about this run is that Lille hasn't given up a goal in the last six. 

It has been a somewhat shocking run as it gave up seven goals in the two matches prior to the last six.

Saturday Lille will look to keep the defensive effort going against the last-place team in the table.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
2
2022

Lille vs Bordeaux

TV CHANNEL: beIN SPORTS
Time
12:55
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
lille
Ligue 1

