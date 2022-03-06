Lille will try to pick up three points as they continue to fight for postseason play

Lille is coming off a 1-0 win against Lyon where Gabriel Gudmundsson scored 35’ into the match. Leonardo kept a clean sheet while taking on 21 shots with eight shots on target and seven corner kicks. The ability to keep the net clear was an impressive effort between Leonardo and the defense.

How to Watch Lille vs. Clermont today:

Game Date: March 6, 2022

Game Time: 10:55 p.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS En Español

The Mastiffs are also competing in UEFA Champions League and lost their first leg match against Chelsea 2-0. They will play the second leg on Wednesday. Lille is currently in 9th in Ligue 1 standings with the club five points behind a spot that would give them postseason play.

Clermont’s latest match was a 1-1 tie against Bordeaux. Elbasan Rashani was able to tie the game up at the 32’ of the match after going down a goal 13’ into the match. Clermont Foot is currently 15th in Ligue 1 standings with 28 points. The Lancers look to repeat their result from their previous meeting where they came away with a 1-0 victory with the winning goal coming from Vital N’Simba in the 32’.

