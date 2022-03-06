Skip to main content

How to Watch Lille vs. Clermont: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Lille will try to pick up three points as they continue to fight for postseason play

Lille is coming off a 1-0 win against Lyon where Gabriel Gudmundsson scored 35’ into the match. Leonardo kept a clean sheet while taking on 21 shots with eight shots on target and seven corner kicks. The ability to keep the net clear was an impressive effort between Leonardo and the defense.

How to Watch Lille vs. Clermont today:

Game Date: March 6, 2022

Game Time: 10:55 p.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS En Español

Live Stream Lille vs. Clermont on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Mastiffs are also competing in UEFA Champions League and lost their first leg match against Chelsea 2-0. They will play the second leg on Wednesday. Lille is currently in 9th in Ligue 1 standings with the club five points behind a spot that would give them postseason play.

Clermont’s latest match was a 1-1 tie against Bordeaux. Elbasan Rashani was able to tie the game up at the 32’ of the match after going down a goal 13’ into the match. Clermont Foot is currently 15th in Ligue 1 standings with 28 points. The Lancers look to repeat their result from their previous meeting where they came away with a 1-0 victory with the winning goal coming from Vital N’Simba in the 32’.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
6
2022

Lille vs. Clermont

TV CHANNEL: beIN SPORTS En Español
Time
10:55
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

lille
Ligue 1

How to Watch Lille vs. Clermont

By Christine Brownjust now
Rennes
Ligue 1

How to Watch Rennes vs. Angers

By Rafael Urbina5 minutes ago
college soccer
Italian Serie B Soccer

How to Watch Ascoli vs. Frosinone Calcio

By Rafael Urbina1 hour ago
arsenal
Premier League

How to Watch Watford vs. Arsenal

By Justin Carter1 hour ago
college soccer
Ligue 1

How to Watch Bordeaux vs. Troyes

By Rafael Urbina2 hours ago
Nantes Bastia
Ligue 1

How to Watch Nantes vs. Montpellier HSC

By Justin Carter2 hours ago
Sassuolo
Serie A

How to Watch Venezia vs. Sassuolo

By Rafael Urbina2 hours ago
Fiorentina Sassuolo
Serie A

How to Watch Fiorentina vs. Hellas Verona

By Rafael Urbina2 hours ago
Strasbourg
Ligue 1

How to Watch Stade de Reims vs. Strasbourg

By Rafael Urbina2 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy