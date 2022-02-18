Skip to main content

How to Watch Lille vs. FC Metz in Canada: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Will Lille be able to turn around its disappointing Ligue 1 season? Or will the disappointment continue against FC Metz? Find out on Friday.

After winning Ligue 1 last season, Lille has crashed back down to Earth this year, currently sitting 10th on the table with just 35 points in 24 matches and with a shocking negative-three goal differential.

How to Watch Lille vs. FC Metz in Canada Today:

Game Date: Feb. 18, 2022

Game Time: 2:50 p.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS Canada

Live stream the Lille vs. FC Metz game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Lille's last four results have seen the club win twice and lose twice, most recently earning three points after a 1-0 victory over Montpellier thanks to a 77th-minute goal from Xeka. Prior to that, it was handled rather easily by Paris Saint-Germain 5-1, a result the club would like to forget.

FC Metz, meanwhile, is having an even more regrettable campaign, currently sitting in the relegation zone at No. 20 overall, with 20 points in 24 matches and a negative-20 goal differential. Its last recent was a 2-1 defeat against Marseille which saw Habib Maiga score the lone goal for the club in the 52nd minute.

This will be the first matchup since Aug. 8 between these two clubs in what was the campaign opener for both, a match that ended 3-3 and was highly entertaining.

Will history repeat itself?

If you're in Canada, tune to beIN SPORTS at 2:50 p.m. ET to find out.

Regional restrictions may apply.

