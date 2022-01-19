How to Watch Lille vs Lorient

Lille takes on Lorient on Wednesday in a Ligue 1 contest, with both teams coming off draws in their most recent matches.

10th-place Lille (29 points) will take on 18th-place Lorient (17 points) on Wednesday in a Ligue 1 match.

Lille has looked strong lately, winning three of its last five matches, though the team is coming off of a draw in its most recent contest, with a 1-1 result against Marseille. Sven Botman scored a goal in the 15th minute, but Lille played much of the game short-handed after Benjamin Andre was red carded in the 32nd minute.

As for Lorient, the team has struggled this season but has managed to draw its last two matches, moving it up a spot in the rankings.

The most recent contest was a scoreless draw against Angers, which followed a 1-1 draw against Ligue 1 leader PSG, with Lorient coming close to an upset win. Thomas Monconduit scored a goal in the 40th minute, but PSG managed to tie things up in stoppage time.

The first match between these teams this season resulted in a 2-1 win for Lorient, with Armand Lauriente scoring early to put his side up 1-0. Lille tied things on a Burak Yilmaz penalty shot, but Lorient was able to take the lead late, with a Terem Moffi goal in the 87th minute.

