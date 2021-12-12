How to Watch Lille vs. Lyon

Ligue 1 titleholders Lille hope to extend a fearsome streak of league form in their next encounter with Lyon in Week 18.

Five years have passed since Lyon last defeated Lille in a Ligue 1 contest, with Les Dogues enjoying a run of nine meetings with their southern rivals in that time.

One point and one table place separate the two teams as they approach Week 18, with a spot in the top half of the table potentially awaiting Sunday’s victor.

Both Lille and Lyon were viewed as likely contenders to the throne entering the 2021/22 campaign, but both have been guilty of poor performances at inopportune moments.

Lyon overcame some early bumps to regain some relevance in the title hunt, though an inability to win away from home has plagued Peter Bosz’s side all season long.

Les Gones boast a game in hand over Lille and could really do with taking their opportunity at the Stade Pierre Mauroy, where the hosts haven’t lost since their first home game of the season.

Jocelyn Gourvennec has withstood the critics and is now unbeaten in his last eight games in what’s by far his best patch of form since taking charge of the Ligue 1 champions over the summer.

One theme that remains is Lille's susceptible defense, with the club managing only one clean sheet across their last 10 outings:

Gourvennec’s men also overcome the odds to advance in the Champions League as group winners following Wednesday’s surprising 3-1 win at Wolfsburg.

That secured a third straight win in all competitions and served as a reminder of just how improved the team look with fit-again Renato Sanches back among their options.

Lyon, on the other hand, are without a win in three and hoping the return of full-back Leo Dubois has an impact, particularly with center-back Jason Denayer out until the New Year.

The traveling team will also be without suspended playmaker Lucas Paqueta, which is all the more worrisome after Karl Toko Ekambi came off injured in Thursday’s Europa League draw with Rangers.