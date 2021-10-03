Fourth-place Marseille meets 10th-place Lille in what should be an offensive shootout between two impressive Ligue 1 clubs.

Lille and Marseille will face off in an interesting Ligue 1 matchup, one that has potential for fireworks considering Lille's defense has leaked goals this campaign, allowing 14 in eight matches so far, tied for the fifth-most in the French league.

How to Watch Lille vs. Marseille in Canada:

Game Date: Oct. 3, 2021

Game Time: 10:55 a.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS (Canada)

Marseille enters the match sitting No. 4 in Ligue 1 with 14 points in seven matches, though their last match in the domestic competition was a disappointing setback, a 3-2 defeat against Lens.

Marseille followed that up with a frustrating 0-0 draw against Galatasaray in midweek Europa League action.

Attacking midfielder Dimitri Payet heads the Marseille attack with five goals in six matches, though an interesting note for fans of the United States Men's National Team is that it's an American, Konrad De La Fuente, who leads them in assists with two in eight matches.

Lille, meanwhile, enter the match 10th on the table with 11 points so far and coming off a 2-1 defeat to Austrian club RB Salzburg in Europa League action this week.

Even so, Lille boasts a solid attack, one that is led by Canadian burgeoning star Jonathan David, who has four goals in eight matches.

Two clubs that can score and one that has trouble defending, Lille vs. Marseille should be an entertaining affair on Sunday.