    • November 27, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Lille vs. Nantes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Lille and Nantes are separated by just one point in the Ligue 1 standings and play on Saturday.
    Author:

    Eleventh-place Nantes (18 points) and 12th-place Lille (17 points) will meet on Saturday in a Ligue 1 contest between two teams that are fairly evenly matched.

    How to Watch Lille vs. Nantes Today:

    Match Date: Nov. 27, 2021

    Match Time: 10:50 a.m. ET

    TV: beIN SPORTS En Español (Canada)

    Live Stream Lille vs. Nantes on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    On the season, Nantes has scored one more goal than Lille has (19-18), while Nantes has allowed two fewer goals (19-21). Nantes has five wins and three draws, while Lille has four wins and five draws.

    Nantes is coming off a loss to PSG, falling 3-1 after going down a goal in the second minute. Randal Kolo Muani scored the team's only goal. Ludovic Bias leads the club in goals on the season with six.

    As for Lille, the club has struggled to get into the win column lately. Its last Ligue 1 win was Oct. 3 when it beat Marseille 2-0. Since then, the team has two losses and three draws, with its most recent match against Monaco ending in a 2-2 draw. Lille was up by two goals by the ninth minute thanks to Jonathan David, but the team slowly let Monaco creep back in. David's 10 goals this season lead Ligue 1.

    Lille is also competing in the Champions League, where it leads Group G with one group stage match left.

    In the last 24 meetings of these teams, Lille has 16 wins and just one loss, with seven matches ending in draws.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    27
    2021

    Lille vs. Nantes

    TV CHANNEL: beIN SPORTS En Español (Canada)
    Time
    10:50
    AM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
