How to Watch Lille vs. Paris Saint-Germain in Canada

How to Watch Lille vs. Paris Saint-Germain: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Paris Saint-Germain face a difficult rip to Ligue 1 titleholders Lille for a potential passing of the torch.

Ligue 1’s champions-in-waiting must dodge a challenge from the incumbent kings of France on Sunday when dominant leaders Paris Saint-Germain make the trip to Lille.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side are licking their wounds after exiting the Coupe de France’s last 16 at the hands of Nice, which could spell bad news for their hosts at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy.

How to Watch Lille vs. PSG in Canada Today

Game Date: Feb. 6, 2022

Game Time: 2:35 p.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS Canada

Live Stream: You can stream Lille vs. PSG on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

For all their strength and star names, PSG were stumped in midweek and departed the cup contest following a penalty shootout defeat against the team closest to them in Ligue 1.

Lille look like easier prey considering they’re all the way down in 11th, though a return of only one loss in their last 15 games is proof of the resilience they’ve embraced as the season has worn on.

PSG have plenty of cause to be careful, too, considering they’ve drawn their last three league games away from the Parc des Princes, dropping points against Lyon, Lens and Lorient.

The ‘Curse of the Ls’ threatens to haunt once more as they venture to Lille in Week 23, surrounded by questions of whether Pochettino even wants to be at the club anymore:

Lionel Messi is still waiting on his moment to set Ligue 1 alight, although he is showing more signs of settling after recording seven direct goal involvements in his last seven outings (one goal, six assists).

PSG struck from behind to beat Lille 2-1 when these teams collided in Paris at the end of October, with Angel Di Maria sealing the three points late on following a Marquinhos leveller.

The split of results remains fairly even between these outfits of late, however, with Lille also winning two of their last four encounters across all competitions (including the Trophée des Champions).

A surprise home win could be enough to lift Lille from 11th and as high as fifth should other results go in their favor, while PSG have an 11-point advantage to protect (and even extend).

How To Watch

February
6
2022

Lille vs. Paris Saint-Germain

TV CHANNEL: beIN SPORTS Canada
Time
2:35
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
Live Stream: FUBOTV
