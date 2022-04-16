Skip to main content

How to watch Lille vs. RC Lens: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Lille takes on RC Lens on Saturday afternoon in this Ligue 1 soccer between two clubs sitting on top of one another on the table.

Lille is the No. 7 team in Ligue 1 with 48 points through 31 games. It is 12-7-12 this year standing just outside of qualifying for any other leagues or cups.

It is two points behind Monaco and only one point ahead of Lens. That portion of the standings is so tight that only 10 points separate No. 5 from No. 11. 

How to Watch Lille vs. RC Lens in Canada today:

Game Date: April 16, 2022

Game Time: 2:55 p.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS (Canada)

Live stream Lille vs. RC Lens on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial

Lille ranks No. 12 in goals scored with 39, No. 12 with assists with 24 and No. 7 in shots with 287 shots.

Its last game ended in a 1-1 draw with Angers. Angers drew first blood with a 64th-minute goal from Tiago Djaló and then Edon Zhegrova saved the day for Lille tying it up with a 74th-minute goal.

RC Lens is just one spot behind Lille on the standings and just one points behind it as well through 31 games. Lens is 13-10-8 with a positive goal differential of eight.

Despite ranking below Lille, Lens ranks higher then it in all major categories — No. 5 in goals scored with 48, No. 7 in assists with 30 and No. 4 in shots with 313. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
16
2022

Lille vs. RC Lens

TV CHANNEL: beIN SPORTS (Canada)
Time
2:55
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

imago1011219544h
Ligue 1

How to watch Lille vs. RC Lens in Canada

By Matthew Beighle58 seconds ago
lazio
Serie A

How to Watch Lazio vs Torino in Canada

By Adam Childs20 minutes ago
Softball
College Softball

How to Watch St. John's at DePaul in College Softball

By Adam Childs25 minutes ago
Apr 10, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert (88) celebrates with designated hitter Andrew Vaughn (25) after the game against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Tampa Bay Rays vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 4/16/2022

By What's On TV Staff45 minutes ago
Apr 10, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert (88) celebrates with designated hitter Andrew Vaughn (25) after the game against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Tampa Bay Rays: Streaming & TV | 4/16/2022

By What's On TV Staff45 minutes ago
Chicago White Sox
MLB

How to Watch Rays at White Sox

By Ben Macaluso55 minutes ago
NEVADA BASEBALL
College Baseball

How to Watch Kentucky at Missouri in College Baseball

By Evan Massey55 minutes ago
USATSI_17013275
College Football

How to Watch the Oregon State Spring Game

By Adam Childs55 minutes ago
Nov 6, 2021; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Michigan State Spartans running back Connor Heyward (11) runs with the ball while Purdue Boilermakers linebacker O.C. Brothers (20) defends in the first half at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
College Football

How to Watch Michigan State Spring Game

By Adam Childs55 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy