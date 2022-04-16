How to watch Lille vs. RC Lens in Canada

Lille takes on RC Lens on Saturday afternoon in this Ligue 1 soccer between two clubs sitting on top of one another on the table.

Lille is the No. 7 team in Ligue 1 with 48 points through 31 games. It is 12-7-12 this year standing just outside of qualifying for any other leagues or cups.

It is two points behind Monaco and only one point ahead of Lens. That portion of the standings is so tight that only 10 points separate No. 5 from No. 11.

Game Date: April 16, 2022

Game Time: 2:55 p.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS (Canada)

Lille ranks No. 12 in goals scored with 39, No. 12 with assists with 24 and No. 7 in shots with 287 shots.

Its last game ended in a 1-1 draw with Angers. Angers drew first blood with a 64th-minute goal from Tiago Djaló and then Edon Zhegrova saved the day for Lille tying it up with a 74th-minute goal.

RC Lens is just one spot behind Lille on the standings and just one points behind it as well through 31 games. Lens is 13-10-8 with a positive goal differential of eight.

Despite ranking below Lille, Lens ranks higher then it in all major categories — No. 5 in goals scored with 48, No. 7 in assists with 30 and No. 4 in shots with 313.

