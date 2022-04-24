Skip to main content

How to Watch Lille vs Strasbourg: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Champions League hopefuls Strasbourg will undergo a stern examination when they travel to last season's Ligue 1 champions, Lille.

Strasbourg’s Champions League credentials will undergo a timely test when it visits Lille on Sunday, seeking to hand the hosts a third straight loss as it seeks a place at Europe’s top table.

Only a finish of third or higher will be enough for Strasbourg to realize its dream of qualifying for the continent’s premier competition, but even a limp-looking Lille will provide stiff competition.

How to Watch Lille vs. Strasbourg Today

Game Date: April 24, 2022

Game Time: 11:05 a.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS

Live Stream: You can stream Lille vs. Strasbourg on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Last season’s title-winners have long looked destined to give up the league crown, but few might have expected just how weak its defense would turn out to be come late April.

As well as exiting this term’s Champions League to Chelsea, Les Dogues have given up points against the likes of Saint-Etienne, Angers and Bordeaux—each of whom are threatened by relegation—in recent weeks.

The most recent disappointment was a 2-1 loss at Reims, while Strasbourg is buoyant after extending its unbeaten streak to 11 following a 2-1 win over fellow Champions League hopefuls Rennes.

Lille has dominated this fixture in recent years and won four of the past five encounters between this pair, with the Blue and Whites last managing a win over their northern rivals in 2018.

However, with Les Dogues sitting ninth and with little else other than pride to fight for this season, few will question who has the motivation factor running in their favor.

While Strasbourg has no fitness concerns ahead of the Week 34 visit, Lille knows it will be without star defender Sven Botman and goalkeeper Orestis Karnezis.

Turkish striker Burak Yilmaz faces a strong chance of starting after his return from suspension, however, while Tiago Djalo could reinforce the defense after a ban of his own.

