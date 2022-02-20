Skip to main content

How to Watch Lorient vs. Montpellier: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Montpellier takes on Lorient on Sunday in a Ligue 1 matchup.

11th-place Montpellier (34 points) will take on 17th-place Lorient (21 points) on Sunday in a Ligue 1 contest.

How to Watch Lorient vs. Montpellier Today:

Match Date: Feb. 20, 2022

Match Time: 8:55 a.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS En Espanol

Live stream Lorient vs. Montpellier on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Montpellier is struggling, losing four of its last five matches, including last week's 1-0 loss to Lille. The only win in that span was a 3-2 victory over Monaco, with Stephy Mavididi scoring a pair of goals, including the game-winner in stoppage time.

Lorient drew Monaco 0-0 in its most recent match. It had a 2-0 win over Lens in the match before that, with Sambou Soumano and Ibrahima Kone each scoring goals in the match.

These two teams last met in August, with Montpellier winning 3-1.

Lorient took the lead with an Enzo Le Fee goal in the 21st minute and held that goal into the second half, but Teji Tedy Savanier equalized it soon after the second half began. Stephy Mavididi and Andy Delort added second-half goals as well. Things got dicey late for Lorient, as Houboulang Mendes and Jerome Hergault were both sent off with red cards late in the match.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
20
2022

Lorient vs. Montpellier

TV CHANNEL: beIN SPORTS En Español
Time
8:55
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

