How to Watch Lorient vs. Montpellier

11th-place Montpellier (34 points) will take on 17th-place Lorient (21 points) on Sunday in a Ligue 1 contest.

Montpellier is struggling, losing four of its last five matches, including last week's 1-0 loss to Lille. The only win in that span was a 3-2 victory over Monaco, with Stephy Mavididi scoring a pair of goals, including the game-winner in stoppage time.

Lorient drew Monaco 0-0 in its most recent match. It had a 2-0 win over Lens in the match before that, with Sambou Soumano and Ibrahima Kone each scoring goals in the match.

These two teams last met in August, with Montpellier winning 3-1.

Lorient took the lead with an Enzo Le Fee goal in the 21st minute and held that goal into the second half, but Teji Tedy Savanier equalized it soon after the second half began. Stephy Mavididi and Andy Delort added second-half goals as well. Things got dicey late for Lorient, as Houboulang Mendes and Jerome Hergault were both sent off with red cards late in the match.

