How to Watch Lorient vs. Paris Saint-Germain

The Ligue 1 title race is already looking like a foregone conclusion as Paris Saint-Germain travels to Lorient in its end-of-year farewell.

Paris Saint-Germain could hardly ask for a better opportunity to sign off its account for 2021 on a high, going up against a Lorient side that's last Ligue 1 point was won in October.

After suffering defeat in only one of its first nine games this term, Lorient now finds itself riding an eight-loss streak and possibly ending the year in Ligue’s basement unless it can stun the leaders.

How to Watch Lorient vs. PSG Today

Game Date: Dec. 22, 2021

Game Time: 2:50 p.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS Canada

Christophe Pélissier’s side has made enough of its early-season form to remain 19th for the time being, although defeat at home on Wednesday could see the team fall if Saint-Etienne also beats Nantes at home.

It’s fortunate for Lorient that PSG is in a quagmire of its own as of late and recently went back-to-back league games without winning for the first time in more than a year.

That’s despite seven-time Ballon d’Or-winner Lionel Messi being on hand for draws against Nice and Lens, with Kylian Mbappé underlining his status as savior in recent wins over AS Monaco and Feignies Aulnoye:

The France favorite now has a brace in three straight games and is targeting a fourth (or better) at the Stade du Moustoir, where PSG suffered a 3-2 upset when it travelled in January 2021.

Les Merlus were responsible for Mauricio Pochettino’s maiden defeat as PSG boss following his arrival at the start of this year, one of only two away losses the Argentinian suffered during his first season in Paris (Manchester City were the other).

One Messi arrival and a lot of other changes have transpired since then, with PSG out to restore the air of superiority that previously helped it win eight in a row at this ground.

A 13-point gap at the Ligue 1 summit would give the visitors plenty of cause to usher in Christmas with festive spirit, but Lorient hosts Les Parisiens free of any pressure ahead of the winter break.