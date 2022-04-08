Skip to main content

How to Watch Lorient vs. Saint-Étienne: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Ligue 1's relegation showdown hosts a key clash as Saint-Étienne makes the trip to Lorient.

Fresh from their biggest defeat of the campaign so far, Lorient for a more positive result against fellow Ligue 1 relegation candidates Saint-Étienne as the season’s finish line moves within sight.

A single point separates Les Merlus from Friday’s guests just below, with the points on offer at the Stade du Moustoir in Week 31 likely to have a huge bearing on who goes down come May.

Kylian Mbappe grabbed two goals and a hat-trick of assists as Christophe Pelissier’s side suffered a 5-1 humiliation at Paris Saint-Germain on Sunday.

Lionel Messi and Neymar completed the set of superstar scorers, but Lorient promise to have an easier time of things against a side with only one win in their last six games:

Pelissier & Co. secured a 1-1 draw when they traveled to Saint-Étienne for the reverse fixture all the way back in August, while they’ve beaten Les Verts 2-1 in each of their last two meetings at home.

A spell in the second division meant those two encounters took place more than four years apart, though Lorient will be no less motivated to extend their streak in front of their own fans.

While Saint-Étienne has been largely fruitless in their pursuit of wins lately, they’ve also proved themselves more difficult to beat against similar-level opposition.

The club had lost four league games in a fortnight when Pascal Dupraz took over in December, but they’ve since improved to record just five in his three-and-a-half months at the club.

Lorient have also made amends following a mid-season lull and breathed new life into their survival prospects, although theirs remains the worst attack in Ligue 1 (25 goals).

Luckily for them, only last place Bordeaux (70) have leaked more than Saint-Etienne’s 55 goals so far this term (1.8 goals per game), giving the hosts hope of boosting their recent return of one goal conversion across their last three home games.

