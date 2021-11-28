Skip to main content
    November 28, 2021
    How to Watch Lorient vs. Stade Rennais: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Rennes looks for its fifth win in six matches when it takes on Lorient.
    Third place Stade Rennais (25 points) will face 14th place Lorient (15 points) on Sunday in a Ligue 1 battle. Rennes has been on a roll lately, while Lorient has lost three in a row.

    How to Watch Lorient vs. Stade Rennais Today:

    Match Date: Nov. 28, 2021

    Match Time: 8:55 a.m. ET

    TV: beIN SPORTS En Español (Canada)

    Live Stream Lorient vs. Stade Rennais on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Rennes has won four of its last five matches, beating Montpellier 2-0 in its last meeting, with Martin Terrier and Lovro Majer each scoring a goal in the first half of the match. 

    Terrier shares the team lead in goals with Gaetan Laborde at five each, with Rennes having a +12 goal differential on the season, the third-best mark in Ligue 1. Rennes is also competing in the Europa Conference League, where it leads Group G.

    Lorient, meanwhile, has been struggling. The team has lost its past three, falling by a combined 7-1 total against Strasbourg, Brest and Angers. The only goal came against Brest, with Adrian Grbic scoring early in the match. Armand Lauriente leads the team in goals with four. Lorient has a goal differential of -8 on the season.

    Lorient hasn't beaten Rennes since November 2016, when it won 2-1.

    How To Watch

    Lorient vs. Stade Rennais

    TV CHANNEL: beIN SPORTS En Español (Canada)
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
