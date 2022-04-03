How to Watch Lyon vs Angers

Angers looks to win their second straight game on Sunday when it takes on Lyon in Ligue 1 action

Angers snapped a seven-game losing streak in its last game when it beat Brest 1-0. It was its first win since beating Troyes 2-1 back on Jan. 23.

How to watch Ligue 1: Lyon vs Angers today:

Game Date: April 3, 2022

Game Time: 10:55 a.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS En Español

The losing streak has dropped Angers down to 14th place in the league table, three points back of Brest and four points back of Reims.

Sunday Angers will be looking to get its second straight win as it tries to get back on track. To get that second straight win it will try and take down a Lyon team that it beat 3-0 back in the second game of the season.

Lyon, though, will be looking to avenge that loss as it tries to snap a two-game winless streak.

Lyon is coming off a 0-0 draw to Reims and a 4-2 loss to Rennes. It has been a tough stretch for Lyon as it has won just twice in the last seven games.

Despite the struggles, Lyon still sits in 10th place tied with FC Nantes with 42 points. It is also just two points back of both LOSC and AS Monaco and could move up the table with a win on Sunday.

