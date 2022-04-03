Skip to main content

How to Watch Lyon vs Angers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Angers looks to win their second straight game on Sunday when it takes on Lyon in Ligue 1 action

Angers snapped a seven-game losing streak in its last game when it beat Brest 1-0. It was its first win since beating Troyes 2-1 back on Jan. 23.

How to watch Ligue 1: Lyon vs Angers today:

Game Date: April 3, 2022

Game Time: 10:55 a.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS En Español

Watch the Lyon vs Angers game online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The losing streak has dropped Angers down to 14th place in the league table, three points back of Brest and four points back of Reims.

Sunday Angers will be looking to get its second straight win as it tries to get back on track. To get that second straight win it will try and take down a Lyon team that it beat 3-0 back in the second game of the season.

Lyon, though, will be looking to avenge that loss as it tries to snap a two-game winless streak.

Lyon is coming off a 0-0 draw to Reims and a 4-2 loss to Rennes. It has been a tough stretch for Lyon as it has won just twice in the last seven games.

Despite the struggles, Lyon still sits in 10th place tied with FC Nantes with 42 points. It is also just two points back of both LOSC and AS Monaco and could move up the table with a win on Sunday.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
3
2022

Ligue 1: Lyon vs Angers

TV CHANNEL: beIN SPORTS En Español
Time
10:55
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

lyon
Ligue 1

How to Watch Lyon vs Angers

By Adam Childs4 minutes ago
Volleyball
Campeonato Nacional de Voleibol

How to Watch Benfica vs. Esmoriz in Canada

By Adam Childs59 minutes ago
Apr 2, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole (3) and forward Draymond Green (23) embrace near the end of the second half Utah Jazz at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Sacramento Kings vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Apr 2, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) shoots over Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso (6) during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Toronto Raptors vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Apr 1, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) shoots a layup over Memphis Grizzlies guard De'Anthony Melton (0) at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Joe Rondone-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Apr 1, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets forward Jae'Sean Tate (8) and Sacramento Kings center Damian Jones (30) battle for the ball during the fourth quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Houston Rockets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Mar 30, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray (5) shoots in front of Memphis Grizzlies center Steven Adams (4) in the second half at the AT&amp;T Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

San Antonio Spurs vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Mar 28, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) drives to the basket beside Cleveland Cavaliers guard Dylan Windler (9) and forward Lamar Stevens (8) in the third quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Orlando Magic vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Apr 1, 2022; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Saddiq Bey (41) moves to the basket as Oklahoma City Thunder forward Isaiah Roby (22) defends during the first quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Indiana Pacers vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy