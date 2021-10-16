    • October 16, 2021
    How to Watch Lyon vs. AS Monaco: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Two underperforming French powers collide on Saturday, as Lyon and Monaco look to keep closing distance on Ligue 1's leaders
    Just a point stands between Lyon and AS Monaco ahead of their Week 10 clash on Saturday, when both teams have a chance to make strides following hiccups early in their Ligue 1 campaign.

    Either outfit could lunge into France’s top four with victory at the Groupama Stadium, where the Monégasques are hoping to win a league fixture for the first time in more than four years.

    How to Watch Lyon vs. Monaco

    Game Date: Oct. 16, 2021

    Game Time: 2:50 p.m. ET

    TV: beIN Sports

    Live Stream: You can stream the match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Not since April 2017 has the French Riviera club come away from Lyon with three points in tow, though Niko Kovač's side did triumph 2-0 at the Groupama in last season’s Coupe de France quarter-finals.

    Lyon returned the favor with a 3-2 win at the Stade Louis II a fortnight later, when 18-year-old Rayan Cherki supplied an 89th-minute decider at a time when both teams still had hopes for the title.

    Cherki’s taunting celebration was the spark in a post-match brawl that resulted in four of the game’s five red cards, with this fixture producing at least one dismissal in its last four editions:

    Both sides of this fixture will be missing men who were on international duty as recently as Thursday. Lyon’s Lucas Paquetá started in Brazil’s 4-1 win over Uruguay, while Monaco defender Guillermo Maripán played 90 minutes in Chile’s 3-0 defeat of Venezuela.

    Kovač is without suspended duo Aurélien Tchouaméni and Sofiane Diop, while winger Krépin Diatta’s fitness is in doubt after he came off carrying an injury in Senegal’s recent 4-1 win over Namibia.

    Cesc Fàbregas will miss out for Monaco through injury, while the hosts may have little choice but to start Tino Kadewere for the first time this season, with both Moussa Dembélé and Islam Slimani sidelined.

    Julian Pollersbeck also looks set for his maiden Ligue 1 start between the posts for Lyon.

    Both teams have recovered form after failing to win any of their first three league games this season, but the pressure is already mounting with leaders PSG six points ahead of the nearest competition.

    For any faults thus far, Peter Bosz’s Lyon is still yet to lose at home this term, welcoming a team undefeated in its last five fixtures on the road.

    How To Watch

    October
    16
    2021

    Lyon vs. AS Monaco

    TV CHANNEL: beIN Sports
    Time
    2:50
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_16949154
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
