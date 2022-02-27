Skip to main content

How to Watch Lyon vs. Lille in Canada: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Two teams battling in the middle of Ligue 1 standings will face off when Lyon takes on Lille on Sunday.

Olympique Lyonnais has experienced ups and downs this season as they are 10-9-6. They are currently in one of their upswings where they have won three of their last five matches. They have had one draw and one loss in that time. Their latest match was a 1-1 draw with Lens. Lyon gave up a goal 13 minutes into the match but found an equalizer from Tino Kadewere in the 44th minute. Defending the net was Portuguese native, Anthony Lopes.

How to Watch Lyon vs. Lille in Canada today:

Game Date: Feb. 27, 2022

Game Time: 2:35 p.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS En Español (Canada)

Live Stream Lyon vs. Lille on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Lille is coming off of a 2-0 loss against Chelsea in their first leg match in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16. Their last match in Ligue 1 was a 0-0 draw against FC Metz, keeping the clean sheet was netminder Léo Jardim. Lille will be without midfielder Benjamin Andre due to too many yellow cards, but should have the rest of the squad available.

This looks to be a battle of two mid level teams with the advantage going to the home squad, Lyon. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
27
2022

Lyon vs. Lille

TV CHANNEL: beIN SPORTS En Español (Canada)
Time
2:35
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
