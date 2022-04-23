Skip to main content

How to Watch Lyon vs. Montpellier: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Lyon are under pressure to secure maximum spoils when they host a floundering Montpellier on Saturday.

Lyon may have started this Ligue 1 campaign with dreams of fighting for the title, but both they and Montpellier have similar aspirations just to finish in the top half ahead of Week 34.

The two teams collide on Saturday with eight points separating them, and yet a late-season spark could still see La Paillade finish above their rivals to the north.

How to Watch Lyon vs. Montpellier Today

Game Date: April 23, 2022

Game Time: 10:50 a.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS

Live Stream: You can stream Lyon vs. Montpellier on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial

Neither side has covered themselves in glory of late, with Lyon mustering just two wins from their last nine outings in all competitions and falling out of the Europa League to West Ham.

That second part was confirmed after Peter Bosz’s side suffered a 3-0 dismantling at home to the east Londoners last week, the only positive from which is they can now focus on the domestic front.

That concentration is needed if they’re to somehow qualify for Europe, too, with Lyon currently eighth and six points away from heading into the Europa Conference League playoffs.

Even that looks like something of a pipe dream considering the fine form of some outfits above them, however, and Jeremy Smith recently outlined their lack of consistency this season:

Montpellier have accrued just one win fewer than Lyon up until this point, but they’ve also proved to be a lot more beatable than Bosz & Co. thus far.

The south-coast club has managed to take just two wins from their last 12 games in all contests, although it’s a consolation that each of those victories happened to come away from home.

They’ll look to summon a little of that road confidence ahead of their trip to the Groupama Stadium, where Lyon hammered Bordeaux 6-1 in their most recent home fixture.

How To Watch

April
23
2022

Lyon vs. Montpellier

TV CHANNEL: beIN SPORTS
Time
10:50
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
