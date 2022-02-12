Skip to main content

How to Watch Lyon vs. Nice: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Ligue 1 title chase heats up as high-flying Nice make the trip to a tough-looking Lyon.

Two of Ligue 1’s in-form outfits face off on Saturday as nice travel to the Groupama Stadium seeking their third straight victory over hosts Lyon.

Both teams suffered defeat in their most recent league fixtures and are attempting to regain lost momentum in a clash that could have a telling impact on the race for Europe.

How to Watch Lyon vs. Nice Today

Game Date: Feb. 12, 2022

Game Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS

Live Stream: You can stream Lyon vs. Nice on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Despite losing at home to Clermont last Sunday, Nice is still flying high after taking the maximum 15 points from their five Ligue 1 games prior to that.

Les Aiglons have also advanced to the Coupe de France semi-finals following a 4-1 win over Marseille on Wednesday, where Justin Kluivert impressed with a decisive double:

Lyon may have met Nice in the cup competition earlier this season were they not disqualified for crowd trouble that occurred during their clash against Paris FC in December.

Christophe Galtier’s men came back from 2-0 down to win 3-2 in the final minutes when these teams met at the Allianz Rivieira in October, when Tino Kadewere was also sent off in a chaotic encounter.

Neutral fans can only hope their Week 24 showdown provides the same levels of entertainment, with seventh-placed Lyon able to move within four points of Nice with a home result.

Kadewere will miss the return fixture due to injury, while Rayan Cherki, Jeff-Reine Adelaide, Jason Denayer and Damien Da Silva are also among Lyon’s absentees.

Jordan Amavi’s knee complaint means the left-back will miss out for Nice, while goalkeeper Walter Benitez may miss out again as he continues to recover from Covid-19.

Tanguy Ndombele—who recently rejoined Lyon on loan from Tottenham Hotspur—could earn his second home debut for the club after appearing in last Saturday’s 2-0 loss at AS Monaco.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
12
2022

Lyon vs. Nice

TV CHANNEL: beIN SPORTS
Time
3
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
