How to Watch Lyon vs. Paris Saint-Germain

Lionel Messi will not be among Paris Saint-Germain's options when they travel to Lyon in a landmark fixture.

Paris Saint-Germain will play the 2500th game in their history when they travel to Lyon on Sunday looking to once again extend their 10-point advantage at Ligue 1’s peak.

They’ll have to rely on some second-string options, however, with seven-time Ballon d’Or-winner Lionel Messi among those not set to feature at the Groupama Stadium.

How to Watch Lyon vs. PSG Today

Game Date: Jan. 9, 2022

Game Time: 2:35 p.m. ET

Game Venue: Groupama Stadium, Lyon, France

TV: beIN SPORTS Canada

Live Stream: You can stream Lyon vs. PSG on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The current league leaders got off to a bright start in 2022 following their 4-0 Coupe de France win at Vannes on Monday, but improvement can be made after dropping points in their last league game.

That’s after Mauricio Pochettino’s men drew 1-1 at Lorient just prior to Christmas, and even then, Les Parisiens needed a stoppage time equalizer from Mauro Icardi in order to rescue a point.

Messi, 34, has since contracted and recovered from COVID-19 in the past week, although it’s still too early for the Argentina ace to come back into the line-up.

Meanwhile, the group of Angel Di Maria, Julian Draxler, Danilo Pereira, Gianluigi Donnarumma and Layvin Kurzawa are currently in isolation after testing positive.

The trio of Achraf Hakimi, Idrissa Gueye and Abdou Diallo are also unavailable after jetting out to the Africa Cup of Nations, while Lyon are missing Karl Toko Ekambi, Islam Slimani and Tinotenda Kadewere for the same reason.

Pochettino will also be without talismanic Neymar, who continues to recover from an ankle injury and hasn’t featured for his club since Nov. 28:

It’s just as well for Lyon given the Brazil star has four goals in his last seven appearances facing them, with Les Gones out to beat PSG at home for the first time in nearly three years.

While Messi is yet to fully recover from COVID-19, Lyon are hopeful that Lucas Paqueta will be ready in time to face the Ligue 1 leaders following his own absence due to the virus.

After three straight draws and a solitary league win since the start of November, the odds are stacked against Lyon as they seek to move into Ligue 1’s top half.