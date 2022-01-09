Skip to main content

How to Watch Lyon vs. Paris Saint-Germain: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Lionel Messi will not be among Paris Saint-Germain's options when they travel to Lyon in a landmark fixture.

Paris Saint-Germain will play the 2500th game in their history when they travel to Lyon on Sunday looking to once again extend their 10-point advantage at Ligue 1’s peak.

They’ll have to rely on some second-string options, however, with seven-time Ballon d’Or-winner Lionel Messi among those not set to feature at the Groupama Stadium.

How to Watch Lyon vs. PSG Today

Game Date: Jan. 9, 2022

Game Time: 2:35 p.m. ET

Game Venue: Groupama Stadium, Lyon, France

TV: beIN SPORTS Canada

Live Stream: You can stream Lyon vs. PSG on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The current league leaders got off to a bright start in 2022 following their 4-0 Coupe de France win at Vannes on Monday, but improvement can be made after dropping points in their last league game.

That’s after Mauricio Pochettino’s men drew 1-1 at Lorient just prior to Christmas, and even then, Les Parisiens needed a stoppage time equalizer from Mauro Icardi in order to rescue a point.

Messi, 34, has since contracted and recovered from COVID-19 in the past week, although it’s still too early for the Argentina ace to come back into the line-up.

Meanwhile, the group of Angel Di Maria, Julian Draxler, Danilo Pereira, Gianluigi Donnarumma and Layvin Kurzawa are currently in isolation after testing positive.

The trio of Achraf Hakimi, Idrissa Gueye and Abdou Diallo are also unavailable after jetting out to the Africa Cup of Nations, while Lyon are missing Karl Toko Ekambi, Islam Slimani and Tinotenda Kadewere for the same reason.

Pochettino will also be without talismanic Neymar, who continues to recover from an ankle injury and hasn’t featured for his club since Nov. 28:

It’s just as well for Lyon given the Brazil star has four goals in his last seven appearances facing them, with Les Gones out to beat PSG at home for the first time in nearly three years.

While Messi is yet to fully recover from COVID-19, Lyon are hopeful that Lucas Paqueta will be ready in time to face the Ligue 1 leaders following his own absence due to the virus.

After three straight draws and a solitary league win since the start of November, the odds are stacked against Lyon as they seek to move into Ligue 1’s top half.

How To Watch

January
9
2022

Lyon vs. Paris Saint-Germain

TV CHANNEL: beIN SPORTS Canada
Time
2:35
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Parma Verona
Serie A

How to Watch Hellas Verona vs Salernitana

just now
Inter Milan
Serie A

How to Watch Inter Milan vs. Lazio

just now
messi psg
Ligue 1

How to Watch Lyon vs. Paris Saint-Germain

just now
USATSI_17473518
NHL

How to Watch Stars at Blues

35 minutes ago
iowa women basketball
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Iowa at Nebraska in Women's College Basketball

35 minutes ago
duke women
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Duke at Syracuse in Women's College Basketball

35 minutes ago
arizona state women basketball
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Washington State at Arizona State in Women's College Basketball

35 minutes ago
USATSI_17474687
Figure Skating

How to Watch U.S. Championships: Men's Free Skate

35 minutes ago
usc women
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch San Jose State at Colorado State in Women's College Basketball

35 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy