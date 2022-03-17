Skip to main content

How to Watch Lyon vs. Porto: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Lyon will look to maintain a 1-0 lead over Porto throughout the second leg of the Round of 16 in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday.

Lyon and Porto met in the first leg of the Round of 16 one week ago at Dragão Stadium in Portugal, where the French club was able to come away with a slim 1-0 victory following a back-and-forth match that had many chances for both sides.

How to Watch Lyon vs. Porto Today:

Match Date: March 17, 2022

Match Time: 3:50 p.m. ET

TV: TUDN

Live Stream Lyon vs. Porto on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Porto was in attack mode early and often in the first leg, with Anthony Lopes needing to make a couple of fantastic saves in order to keep the French club level at the half.

Lyon then came out swinging in the second half with a couple of chances of its own until the deadlock was broken in the 59th minute.

Karl Toko Ekambi came in through the left side of the box beating a couple of defenders before passing it off to French forward Moussa Dembélé who cleverly backheeled it to oncoming Lucas Paquetá. The Brazilian playmaker only needed a touch to put the ball in the back of the net, slotting it near the goalkeeper's right goalpost. The match ended 1-0 in favor of the visitors.

To make matters a little more grim for Porto, Lyon have only been defeated twice in 22 home matches in the UEFA Europa League, winning 16 and drawing four times in that span. Can the French club hold on to its lead for 90 more minutes and become of the final eight left in the tournament? Tune in to find out!

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

