How to Watch Lyon vs. Saint-Etienne

'Le Derby' pits Lyon against Saint-Etienne in a battle between Ligue 1 teams desperate to piece together some winning form.

Saint-Etienne’s efforts to collect a first Ligue 1 win in two months aren’t aided by an absentee list that could see them missing as many as 10 players when they visit Lyon in ‘Le Derby’ on Friday.

The bottom team in France’s top flight are currently six points from safety and in need of some momentum if they’re to stay up, visiting a Lyon team that’s scored a sole win in seven games.

Despite a relative absence of recent wins, Lyon remain one of the more difficult teams to beat in Ligue 1 and recorded just five defeats this term, the same number as second-placed Nice.

Pascal Dupraz has notched two wins since replacing Claude Puel at the Saint-Etienne helm in December, although both were on their route to the Coupe de France’s round of 16.

Les Verts’ only two league wins this term came back-to-back in November, but the basement-dwellers have lost a dismal six in a row since then.

And to heap further misery on Friday’s visitors, Africa Cup of Nations commitments mean Saint-Etienne will be without Wahbi Khazri, Denis Bouanga, Saidou Sow, Yvan Neyou and Harold-Desty Moukoudi.

Jean-Philippe Krasso joins that list given he recently tested positive for Covid-19, and the same goes for Lyon left-back Emerson Palmieri, who’s at the Groupama Stadium on loan from Chelsea:

The AFCON has leeched Lyon of exclusively attacking talent, with none among Islam Slimani, Karl Toko Ekambi nor Tinotenda Kadewere available for Peter Bosz.

Former Bayern Munich man Jerome Boateng will also be missing due to suspension, though the hosts are hoping Belgium’s Jason Denayer will be able to reinforce the defense.

The sheer quantity of absentees may throw the power balance off in one of France’s biggest rivalries, but the Derby Rhône-Alpes has plenty to fight for as Lyon fight to keep their top-half status.

