How to Watch Marseille vs. Angers in Canada: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Ligue 1 action resumes on Friday with third-place Marseille taking on Angers in what promises to be an exciting showdown.

With the international break now in the rearview mirror, Ligue 1 action continues today, with the first match promising to a barnburner when Marseille takes on Angers.

How to Watch Marseille vs. Angers in Canada Today:

Game Date: Feb. 4, 2022

Game Time: 2:50 p.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS En Español (Canada)

Live stream the Marseille vs. Angers game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Marseille has been one of the top teams in France this season, currently sitting third on the table with 42 points in 22 matches thanks to 13 wins, five losses and four draws on the campaign. They enter today's match on uneven form, however, going 2-1-2 in their last five matches.

Most recently, Marseille suffered a tough 2-1 defeat to Lyon despite a 10th-minute goal from Matteo Guendouzi. 

On the season, the club is led offensively by French forward Dimitri Payet, who has been a monster. His eight goals rank fifth in Ligue 1 while his 10 assists rank first overall. He'll be the player to watch in today's matchup against Angers.

Speaking of Angers, they have firmly been a mid-table club in Ligue 1 on the campaign, as they sit 12th on the standings with 29 points in 22 games and a 7-7-8 record. They have tasted defeat in three of their last five matches, with one win and one draw in that stretch.

Heading into today's match, they were defeated 1-0 by St-Etienne.

Today's matchup between Marseille and Angers will surely be entertaining, and Payet is almost worth the viewing on his own. Tune into beIN SPORTS En Español (Canada) at 2:50 p.m. to catch the action.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
4
2022

Marseille vs. Angers

TV CHANNEL: beIN SPORTS En Español (Canada)
Time
2:50
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
