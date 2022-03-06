Skip to main content

How to Watch Marseille vs. AS Monaco: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Marseille and AS Monaco face off in the last battle of Matchday 27 on Sunday.

Stade Vélodrome will host the match between third-place Marseille and AS Monaco, where the home team will look to climb back into second place following Nice's 1-0 win over league-leaders PSG on Saturday. Monaco are in 10th place and just five points outside of the top five.

How to Watch Marseille vs. AS Monaco in Canada on Sunday:

Match Date: March 6, 2022

Match Time: 2:35 p.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS En Español (Canada)

Live Stream Marseille vs. AS Monaco on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Marseille is back home for Matchday 27 after visiting Troyes, a match that ended a 1-1 draw last Sunday. Dimitri Payet scored from the penalty spot in the 28th minute, but it wasn't enough as a 90th-minute equalizer landed from the right boot of Yoann Touzghar. Payet, Marseille's leading scorer, is now on nine goals this season.

AS Monaco was also on the receiving end of last-minute drama in the team's most recent match when it suffered a 2-1 defeat at home to Reims. Wissam Ben Yedder, Ligue 1's leading scorer, notched his 15th goal of the season in the 55th minute, but a Kevin Volland own goal in the 84th followed by a 93rd-minute strike from Nathanaël Mbuku gave all three points to the visitors.

Marseille has won three of its last four Ligue 1 matches against AS Monaco, which is as many as the team had won in its previous 16 matches against the club.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
6
2022

Marseille vs. AS Monaco

TV CHANNEL: beIN SPORTS En Español (Canada)
Time
2:35
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
