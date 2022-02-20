How to Watch Marseille vs. Clermont Foot in Canada

Skip to main content

How to Watch Marseille vs. Clermont Foot: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Ligue 1 title contenders Marseille host Clermont with their sights set on the league's pinnacle.

Marseille can close some much-needed distance on Ligue 1 leaders Paris Saint-Germain when they host Clermont on Sunday hoping to preserve a 100 percent record in this fixture.

Cengiz Ünder’s decider proved the difference when these teams met in their maiden Ligue 1 matchup in October, but Clermont are hoping for vengeance in their first visit to the Stade Velodrome.

How to Watch Marseille vs. Clermont in Canada Today

Game Date: Feb. 20, 2022

Game Time: 2:35 p.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS En Español (Canada)

Live Stream: You can stream Marseille vs. Clermont on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Les Olympiens entered Week 25 sat second in the table and 13 points behind PSG, but the latter lost 3-1 at Nantes on Saturday to give Marseille their chance to climb closer.

Jorge Sampaoli’s side won’t be getting ahead of themselves in regards to what that result means for their own title aspirations, though a win over Clermont could prove a pivotal step come season’s end.

Sunday’s hosts have lost their last two league games and made relatively light work of Qarabag in the Europa League on Thursday, excelling to a 3-1 victory in the first leg of their last-32 duel:

Both Valentin Rongier and Luis Henrique were unavailable for that continental clash but could be recalled to the XI on Sunday, while Arkadiusz Milik is hoping to keep his place after scoring six in his last three games.

It’s likely fans will see Dimitri Payet, William Saliba and Mattéo Guendouzi also restored to the XI after the trio was rested in midweek, not that Marseille had much need of their talents.

Clermont manager Pascal Gastien could call upon defender Jean-Claude Billong after he looks to have recovered from injury, making him the only fitness concern for the traveling team.

Les Lanciers are 15th in Ligue 1 and only three points off the bottom three at present, while Marseille, who have conceded the joint-fewest goals in Ligue 1 (21), have their sights set on the summit.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
20
2022

Marseille vs. Clermont Foot

TV CHANNEL: beIN SPORTS En Español (Canada)
Time
2:35
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Marseille
Ligue 1

How to Watch Marseille vs. Clermont Foot in Canada

By Tom Sunderland
4 minutes ago
NASCAR
NASCAR Cup Series

How to Watch Daytona 500

By Justin Carter
9 minutes ago
Jan 1, 2022; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Ochai Agbaji (30) shoots a jump shot as George Mason Patriots guard Davonte Gaines (3) defends during the first half at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Fordham vs. George Mason: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff
9 minutes ago
Jan 1, 2022; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Ochai Agbaji (30) shoots a jump shot as George Mason Patriots guard Davonte Gaines (3) defends during the first half at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

George Mason vs. Fordham: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff
9 minutes ago
USATSI_17709183
NHL

How to Watch Canadiens at Islanders

By Ben Macaluso
39 minutes ago
Feb 15, 2022; Buffalo, New York, USA; New York Islanders center Brock Nelson (29) controls the puck behind the net as Buffalo Sabres defenseman Henri Jokiharju (10) defends during the third period at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Montreal Canadiens vs. New York Islanders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff
39 minutes ago
Feb 17, 2022; Elmont, New York, USA; New York Islanders center Mathew Barzal (13) celebrates his goal against the Boston Bruins with the bench of the New York Islanders during the third period at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New York Islanders vs. Montreal Canadiens: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff
39 minutes ago
USATSI_17680178
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Georgetown at Connecticut in Women’s Basketball

By Kristofer Habbas
39 minutes ago
USATSI_17386890
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Virginia Tech at Louisville in Women’s Basketball

By Kristofer Habbas
39 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy