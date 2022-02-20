How to Watch Marseille vs. Clermont Foot in Canada

Marseille can close some much-needed distance on Ligue 1 leaders Paris Saint-Germain when they host Clermont on Sunday hoping to preserve a 100 percent record in this fixture.

Cengiz Ünder’s decider proved the difference when these teams met in their maiden Ligue 1 matchup in October, but Clermont are hoping for vengeance in their first visit to the Stade Velodrome.

How to Watch Marseille vs. Clermont in Canada Today

Game Date: Feb. 20, 2022

Game Time: 2:35 p.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS En Español (Canada)

Live Stream: You can stream Marseille vs. Clermont on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Les Olympiens entered Week 25 sat second in the table and 13 points behind PSG, but the latter lost 3-1 at Nantes on Saturday to give Marseille their chance to climb closer.

Jorge Sampaoli’s side won’t be getting ahead of themselves in regards to what that result means for their own title aspirations, though a win over Clermont could prove a pivotal step come season’s end.

Sunday’s hosts have lost their last two league games and made relatively light work of Qarabag in the Europa League on Thursday, excelling to a 3-1 victory in the first leg of their last-32 duel:

Both Valentin Rongier and Luis Henrique were unavailable for that continental clash but could be recalled to the XI on Sunday, while Arkadiusz Milik is hoping to keep his place after scoring six in his last three games.

It’s likely fans will see Dimitri Payet, William Saliba and Mattéo Guendouzi also restored to the XI after the trio was rested in midweek, not that Marseille had much need of their talents.

Clermont manager Pascal Gastien could call upon defender Jean-Claude Billong after he looks to have recovered from injury, making him the only fitness concern for the traveling team.

Les Lanciers are 15th in Ligue 1 and only three points off the bottom three at present, while Marseille, who have conceded the joint-fewest goals in Ligue 1 (21), have their sights set on the summit.

