September 26, 2021
Publish date:

How to Watch Marseille vs. Lens: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Two of Ligue 1's top four teams duke it out as Lens makes the difficult trip to Marseille.
Author:

Marseille’s unbeaten start to the Ligue 1 season is at risk when they welcome Lens to the Orange Vélodrome Sunday.

Marseille manager Jorge Sampaoli has gotten off to a prolific start with the club, which is undefeated through six matches and sits in second place in the league with 14 points.

How to Watch Marseille vs. Lens:

Game Date: Sept. 26, 2021

Game Time: 2:35 p.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS

You can live stream Marseille vs. Lens on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Marseille was held to a 0-0 draw at Angers in their most recent outing, while Lens suffered its first loss of the season 1-0 against Strasbourg.

Marseille may not match up to league-leading Paris Saint-Germain from an attacking perspective, but its defense has been among the best in Ligue 1 so far, conceding just five in their first six outings. Only Nice has allowed fewer with three goals allowed.

Lens has lost just once in its first seven matches this season and sits at sixth place in the standings entering Sunday's match.

Marseille won five times in as many meetings against Lens between 2011 and 2015, but Lens won the most recent two matches in the series.

Sampaoli has restructured his side’s defense to sail into this fixture on the back of three straight shutouts, while Lens look to bite back after failing to score in a game for the first time this term.

