How to Watch Marseille vs. Lille: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

A showdown between two top Ligue 1 clubs takes place on Sunday when Marseille meets Lille.

After a surprising and impressive run to winning Ligue 1 last season, Lille has struggled this season, currently sitting 11th in the league with 28 points in 19 games, though their form has improved of late. Lille are undefeated in their last five outings, including three wins and two draws in that stretch.

How to Watch Marseille vs. Lille in Canada Today:

Match Date: Jan. 16, 2022

Match Time: 2:35 p.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS Canada

Live stream Marseille vs. Lille in Canada on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Most recently, Lille defeated Bordeaux 3-2 behind goals by Benjamin Andre (33'), Burak Yilmaz (77') and Canadian star forward Jonathan David (84'). David has been dominant for Lille this season, tallying 12 goals in 19 appearances, the highest total for any player in Ligue 1, even more than Kylian Mbappe's 10.

Marseille, unlike Lille, have posted an impressive campaign thus far, currently sitting third on the Ligue 1 table with 36 points through 19 games. The club enters today's match in fantastic form, too, winning four straight games.

Marseille's most recent outing was a 1-0 win over Bordeaux, with Cengiz Under scoring the lone goal of the outing in the 37th minute. Dimitri Payet leads the team's attack this season with seven goals and seven assists in 16 appearances, performing as one of Ligue 1's top players all season long.

Two strong clubs in France loaded with talent, Lille vs. Marseille should be appointment television for soccer fans looking for something to watch on Sunday.

Tune into beIN SPORTS Canada to catch the action at 2:35 p.m. ET.

Regional restrictions may apply.

