No. 2 ranked Marseille takes on No. 8 ranked Lyon today in this Ligue 1 matchup.

Marseille is the No. 2 ranked team in Ligue 1. It has played 34 games this season and totaled 65 points from a 19-7-8 record.

It ranks No. 3 in goals scored, No. 7 in assists and No. 6 in shots.

How to Watch Marseille vs. Olympique Lyonnais in Canada today:

Game Date: May 1, 2022

Game Time: 2:35 p.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS Canada

Live stream Marseille vs. Olympique Lyonnais on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial

In its last five games, Marseille is 4-0-1. It has beaten St. Etienne 4-2, Montpellier 2-0, Nantes 3-2 and Reims 1-0. Its only loss was to Ligue 1's top-ranked Paris Saint-Germain.

Lyon is the No. 8 ranked team in the league with 14-9-11 record this season. With only four games remaining in the season, it seems near impossible that it could search to qualify for anything at this point.

It has 52 points, which is one point above Lille and two points behind Lens.

In its last five games, it is 2-1-2, including a Europa League loss to West Ham United of the Premier League. It also lost to Brest 2-1 and drew 1-1 with Strasbourg. In that stretch, it beat Montpellier and Bordeaux.

This game is projected to be a hard-fought match all the way to the end, but Marseille holds the higher money line at +120. Lyon's is +220.

Regional restrictions may apply.