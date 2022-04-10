Skip to main content

How to Watch Marseille vs Montpellier: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Marseille will see its mettle tested at home to Montpellier as the club seeks to match a rare streak of success.

Magic Marseille is one win from matching its longest win streak in eight years if Ligue 1’s current runners-up can collect a seventh straight victory at home to Montpellier in Week 31.

Jorge Sampaoli’s side hasn’t managed such a feat since 2014 but is 90 minutes away from re-raising the bar against a Montpellier outfit battling to remain relevant among the top half.

How to Watch Marseille vs. Montpellier Today

Game Date: April 10, 2022

Game Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS En Español

Live Stream: You can stream Marseille vs. Montpellier on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Although Marseille remains 12 points off leaders Paris Saint-Germain, there’s plenty left to play for in a campaign that could still see it finish up with continental silverware.

Les Olympiens are one of the frontrunners to be named inaugural champions of the Europa Conference League, having bested Greek giants PAOK in the opening leg of their quarter-final on Thursday.

The Conference League may be Europe’s new third-tier competition, but Dimitri Payet’s eventual decider at the Stade Velodrome was nothing less than first-rate:

That strike ultimately preserved Sampaoli’s streak and got one of Marseille’s feet in the tournament’s final four, with a draw or better required in Greece for them to advance.

Montpellier has no such distractions but is flailing after a return of only three wins in its last 12 games, two of which came on the road.

Fortunately for Montpellier, Sampaoli’s side has won the majority of its points away from home this season and looked considerably less reliable at home, with each of its last two losses occurring in Marseille.

Sunday’s hosts knocked Montpellier out of the Coupe de France’s last 16 back in January, though penalties were needed after the two teams finished level on one goal apiece after 90 minutes.

The spoils will be shared if that result repeats on this occasion, with Marseille under growing pressure to maintain their course in the hopes of qualifying for the Champions League.

