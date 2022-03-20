Skip to main content

How to Watch Marseille vs. OGC Nice: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Each on 50 points, Marseille and OGC Nice wrap up Matchday 29 on Sunday in this battle at the top of the Ligue 1 standings.

At this point in the campaign, with Paris Saint-Germain's 15-point lead at the top of the table, second-place Marseille and third-place OGC Nice are virtually fighting for a spot in next season's UEFA Champions League group stage, which are given to the two top Ligue 1 teams at the end of the season.

How to Watch Marseille vs. OGC Nice in Canada Today:

Match Date: March 20, 2022

Match Time: 3:35 p.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS Canada

Live Stream Marseille vs. OGC Nice on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Marseille has won 56 of its 107 Ligue 1 matches against Nice, which is the second-highest total of wins by one team against another in the history of the tournament.

Jorge Sampaoli's men are coming off of advancing in the Europa Conference League with a 4-2 aggregate finish over swiss club FC Basel. The second leg, and Marseille's most recent match, finished 2-1 in favor of the French club thanks to goals from Cengiz Ünder and Valentin Rongier.

Marseille will now face Greek club PAOK in the quarterfinal round of the UEFA tournament.

Nice, meanwhile, has had a dip in form in recent weeks, winning just two of its last six Ligue 1 matches after having won the previous five in a row.

Brazilian defender Dante received a red card in the club's most recent league outing, a 0-0 draw at Montpellier, meaning he will be unavailable for the match against Marseille.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
20
2022

Marseille vs. OGC Nice

TV CHANNEL: beIN SPORTS Canada
Time
3:35
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
