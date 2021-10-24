How to Watch Marseille vs. Paris Saint-Germain

Two of France's top three teams will face off in Le Classique as Marseille and PSG prepare to meet at the Velodrome

Lionel Messi will get his first taste of Le Classique as Paris Saint-Germain travels to Stade Velodrome on Sunday targeting a third consecutive win over Marseille.

The six-time Ballon d’Or winner will be of vital importance as PSG looks to stretch its nine-point lead atop Ligue 1, while Marseille eyes just its win in seven games.

How to Watch Marseille vs. PSG

Game Date: Oct. 24, 2021

Game Time: 2:35 p.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS Canada

Live Stream: You can stream the match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Messi’s first Classique will be an interesting experience considering PSG supporters have been banned from attending the clash in an effort to avoid any off-field incidents.

PSG has won its last two games in all competitions and collected a second straight Champions League win midweek, coming from behind to beat RB Leipzig 3-2.

PSG has won all but one of its 10 Ligue 1 outings to date.

Marseille manager Jorge Sampaoli was Messi’s manager with Argentina at the 2018 World Cup in Russia, but the pair will put any allegiances aside ahead of Sunday’s showdown.

The former Chile and Sevilla coach didn’t hold back in his assessment of Qatari-owned PSG in the build-up to their duel, criticizing the disparity between clubs’ wealth:

"Football is very important from a financial perspective, and even from a political one. You can now see a country that buys a club, and thus the best players. It makes things difficult. You have Mbappe, Di María, Neymar and Messi all on the same team. Only a country can do that. Mbappe and all of those other players mentioned can change the course of a match with a single move."

Marseille sit third in Ligue 1, 10 points below PSG with one game in hand, but victory on Sunday is a must if they’re to prevent the leaders from running away with it already.