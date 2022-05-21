Marseille and Strasbourg will meet in the final game of the season and hope to secure their positions in for international competition.

How to Watch Marseille vs. Strasbourg in Canada Today:

Match Date: May 21, 2022

Match Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS (Canada)

Live Stream Marseille vs. Strasbourg on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Strasbourg is currently in fifth place with 63 points putting it in a position to be in Europa Conference League qualifiers. With a win, the team could move up to the Europa League group stage, but it will need to outperform Nice and Lens. Nice is tied at 63 points and Lens is just two points behind them both.

Marseille is currently in third place which has the club destined for UEFA Champions League qualifiers. The club is tied at 68 points with second place Monaco and three points ahead of Rennes. If Rennes were to win and Marseille loses, the club would move down to Europa League group stage.

Marseille has won three of its last five matches, but only has one win in its last three games. Its latest match was a 2-0 loss to Rennes. The club was also playing in the Europa Conference League and was just knocked out in the semi-finals.

Strasbourg’s latest match was a 1-0 victory over Clermont Foot where Adrien Thomasson scored the lone goal of the match in the 28th minute.

With playoff positions on the line, this is bound to be an action-packed game.

Regional restrictions may apply.