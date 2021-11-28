Skip to main content
    • November 28, 2021
    How to Watch Marseille vs. Troyes AC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Two teams at opposite ends of the Ligue 1 standings face off Sunday.
    Fifth-place Marseille (23 points) faces 17th-place Troyes (13 points) on Sunday in Ligue 1 action.

    Match Date: Nov. 28, 2021

    Match Time: 2:35 p.m. ET

    TV: beIN SPORTS Canada

    Live Stream Marseille vs. Troyes AC on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Marseille has lost just twice this season, most recently to Lille on Oct. 3. The team played Metz to a scoreless draw in its most recent Ligue 1 contest and beat Clermont Foot 1–0 in its last win on Oct. 31.

    Dimitri Payet leads the team in goals with six. The club has a goal differential of plus-8.

    Marseille is also competing in the Europa League, where the team is third in Group E, behind Galatasaray and Lazio.

    Troyes has lost two matches in a row, falling to Saint-Etienne 1–0 last time out, which followed a 4–0 defeat against Lens. The team hasn't won a match since Oct. 24 when it beat Reims 2–1, with Mama Baldé and Xavier Chavalerin each scoring a goal. Those two players share the team lead in goals at three apiece.

    Over the last 10 meetings between these teams, Marseille has seven wins, with the teams drawing twice and Troyes winning once. That win came way back in 2012.

