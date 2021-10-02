October 2, 2021
How to Watch Montpellier HSC vs. Strasbourg in Canada: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Two mid-table clubs face off in Ligue 1 when Montpellier HSC takes on Strasbourg on Saturday.
Two Ligue 1 in need of three points meet when Montpellier HSC faces Strasbourg on Saturday. Montpellier currently sits 14th on the table in France with nine points in eight matches while Strasbourg is faring just a bit better, sitting 11th with 10 points in eight matches.

Game Date: Oct. 2, 2021

Game Time: 10:50 a.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS (Canada)

Live stream Chelsea vs Southampton on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Strasbourg enters the match coming off a defeat last Saturday, 2-1 against Lille in which midfielder Ibrahima Sissoko was the goal-scorer in the 75th minute. However, fellow midfielder Adrien Thomasson would get red-carded just four minutes later, making him ineligible for today's match against Montpellier.

Strasbourg had been performing better prior to that setback, though, winning their prior two matches, 3-0 against Metz and 1-0 over Lens.

Montpellier likewise enter the match coming off a defeat to another French giant, Paris Saint-Germain, 2-0 last Saturday. Their two matches prior to that were both draws, 1-1 against Troyes and 3-3 against Bordeaux.

Strasbourg will be led in the attack by Habib Diallo and Ludovic Ajorque, who lead the club with three goals apiece. Montpellier, on the other hand, rely on the skills of Valere Germain, who has three goals in four matches.

With both teams needing a result to gain breathing distance from the relegation zone, Strasbourg vs. Montpellier should be an entertaining affair of Ligue 1 action.

Montpellier HSC vs. Strasbourg

TV CHANNEL: beIN SPORTS (Canada)
10:50
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
Ligue 1

