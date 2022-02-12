How to Watch Montpellier HSC vs. Lille

Montpellier takes on Lille in Ligue 1 action, with both sides coming off of losses.

Seventh-place Montpellier (34 points) takes on 11th-place Lille (32 points) on Saturday in a meeting of a pair of Ligue 1 teams that are hoping to move up in the league table.

Montpellier HSC vs. Lille

Montpellier is coming off of a 3-1 loss to last-place St Etienne. Elye Wahi put Montpellier on top 1-0 early and it looked like the lead would hold, but St Etienne scored three goals after the 80-minute mark of the match to shock Montpellier. St Etienne 27 shots in the match, while Montpellier took just three.

Lille is coming off of a 5-1 loss to PSG, with Sven Botham getting the team's only goal. That was the team's second loss in a row, with a defeat against Brest in the match before that.

These two sides last met in August, with Lille winning 2-1. Lille's Yusuf Yazici and Montpellier's Gaetan Laborde both scored during first-half stoppage time to make it 1-1 at the half. Jonathan David scored early in the second half to put Lille on top.

