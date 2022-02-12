Skip to main content

How to Watch Montpellier HSC vs. Lille: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Montpellier takes on Lille in Ligue 1 action, with both sides coming off of losses.

Seventh-place Montpellier (34 points) takes on 11th-place Lille (32 points) on Saturday in a meeting of a pair of Ligue 1 teams that are hoping to move up in the league table.

How to Watch Montpellier HSC vs. Lille Today

Game Date: Feb. 12, 2022

Game Time: 10:50 a.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS

Live Stream: You can stream Montpellier HSC vs. Lille on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Montpellier is coming off of a 3-1 loss to last-place St Etienne. Elye Wahi put Montpellier on top 1-0 early and it looked like the lead would hold, but St Etienne scored three goals after the 80-minute mark of the match to shock Montpellier. St Etienne 27 shots in the match, while Montpellier took just three.

Lille is coming off of a 5-1 loss to PSG, with Sven Botham getting the team's only goal. That was the team's second loss in a row, with a defeat against Brest in the match before that.

These two sides last met in August, with Lille winning 2-1. Lille's Yusuf Yazici and Montpellier's Gaetan Laborde both scored during first-half stoppage time to make it 1-1 at the half. Jonathan David scored early in the second half to put Lille on top.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

