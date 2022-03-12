Skip to main content

How to Watch Montpellier HSC vs. OGC Nice: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Second-place OGC Nice visit Montpellier HSC on Matchday 28 of Ligue 1 on Saturday.

Nice puts its three-match win streak in league play on the line when it visits a Montpellier side that has lost four out of its last five matches in Ligue 1. Montpellier has lost only two of its 22 home matches in the French first division against Nice and has won its last four matches at home against the visitors.

How to Watch Montpellier HSC vs. OGC Nice in Canada Today:

Match Date: March 12, 2022

Match Time: 10:50 a.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS (Canada)

Live Stream Montpellier HSC vs. OGC Nice on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Nice's current streak started with a 1-0 home win over Angers on Feb. 20, with a goal from Dutch-winger Justin Kluivert. The current second-place team followed that up with a testy 0-0 draw at Strasbourg that saw both Brazilian-defender Dante and Kluivert receive red cards.

Afterward, Nice faced off against league-leader PSG at home and were able to come away with all three points thanks to an 88th-minute Andy Delort finish, his ninth of the season.

On top of the success in league play, Nice defeated Versailles in the French Cup semifinal 2-0 with goals from the team's leading scorer Amine Gouiri and Kasper Dolberg, putting the team in the final against Nantes which will be played on May 7

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
12
2022

Montpellier HSC vs. OGC Nice

TV CHANNEL: beIN SPORTS (Canada)
Time
10:50
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

imago1010460167h
Ligue 1

How to Watch Montpellier HSC vs. OGC Nice in Canada

By Rafael Urbina2 minutes ago
imago1010432330h
Turkish Süper Lig

How to Watch Trabzonspor vs. Goztepe

By Rafael Urbina2 minutes ago
AFCON
CAF Champions League Soccer

How to Watch Atletico Petroleos de Luanda vs. G.D. Sagrada Esperanca

By Rafael Urbina2 minutes ago
imago1009667725h
CAF Champions League Soccer

How to Watch Horoya AC vs. Raja Casablanca

By Rafael Urbina2 minutes ago
Burnley
Premier League

How to Watch Brentford vs Burnley

By Matthew Beighle52 minutes ago
Nantes Bastia
Dominos Ligue 2

How to Watch AC Ajaccio vs SC Bastia

By Rafael Urbina2 hours ago
imago1007342640h
Dominos Ligue 2

How to Watch AJ Auxerre vs. FC Sochaux-Montbeliard

By Rafael Urbina2 hours ago
imago1010399797h
Italian Serie B Soccer

How to Watch Lecce vs. Brescia

By Rafael Urbina2 hours ago
Al Ahly
CAF Champions League Soccer

How to Watch Mamelodi Sundowns vs. Al-Ahly

By Rafael Urbina3 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy