Nice puts its three-match win streak in league play on the line when it visits a Montpellier side that has lost four out of its last five matches in Ligue 1. Montpellier has lost only two of its 22 home matches in the French first division against Nice and has won its last four matches at home against the visitors.

How to Watch Montpellier HSC vs. OGC Nice in Canada Today:

Match Date: March 12, 2022

Match Time: 10:50 a.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS (Canada)

Live Stream Montpellier HSC vs. OGC Nice on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Nice's current streak started with a 1-0 home win over Angers on Feb. 20, with a goal from Dutch-winger Justin Kluivert. The current second-place team followed that up with a testy 0-0 draw at Strasbourg that saw both Brazilian-defender Dante and Kluivert receive red cards.

Afterward, Nice faced off against league-leader PSG at home and were able to come away with all three points thanks to an 88th-minute Andy Delort finish, his ninth of the season.

On top of the success in league play, Nice defeated Versailles in the French Cup semifinal 2-0 with goals from the team's leading scorer Amine Gouiri and Kasper Dolberg, putting the team in the final against Nantes which will be played on May 7

Regional restrictions may apply.