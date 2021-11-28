Skip to main content
    • November 28, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Montpellier HSC vs. Olympique Lyonnais: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Tied at 19 points each, Montpellier and Lyon face-off on Sunday.
    Author:

    Montpellier and Lyon have had virtually identical seasons, with both clubs having 19 points and the same number of goals for and against. The sides both have a goal differential of zero.

    How to Watch Montpellier HSC vs. Olympique Lyonnais Today:

    Match Date: Nov. 28, 2021

    Match Time: 10:50 a.m. ET

    TV: beIN SPORTS Canada

    Live Stream Montpellier HSC vs. Olympique Lyonnais on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The only difference in the record is that Montpellier has one more loss due to having played one more game than Lyon has. And both sides are coming off of losses in their most recent matches.

    Montpellier lost 2-0 to Rennes last week, with Teji Tedy Savanier picking up a red card. Florent Mollet leads the club with four goals.

    Lyon lost 4-1 to Rennes in its last match and hasn't played a Ligue 1 match since Nov. 7. In that match, Lucas Paqueta scored the only goal of the match with a stoppage-time penalty goal.

    The club is also competing in the Europa League, where it has five wins in five matches and leads Group A.

    Montpellier has won three matches in a row against Lyon, a major shift from how the series had gone, as the 19 matches before that resulted in 12 wins for Lyon and just three for Montpellier.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    28
    2019

    Montpellier HSC vs. Olympique Lyonnais

    TV CHANNEL: beIN SPORTS Canada
    Time
    10:55
    AM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Soccer Fans
    Ligue 1

    How to Watch Montpellier HSC vs. Olympique Lyonnais

    1 minute ago
    soccer fans
    Ligue 1

    How to Watch Stade de Reims vs. Clermont Foot

    1 hour ago
    Soccer Ball
    Ligue 1

    How to Watch Lorient vs. Stade Rennais

    1 hour ago
    Soccer Fans
    Ligue 1

    How to Watch AS Monaco vs. Strasbourg

    1 hour ago
    Soccer Fans 2
    Serie A

    How to Watch Spezia vs. Bologna

    1 hour ago
    ac milan
    Serie A

    How to Watch AC Milan vs. Sassuolo

    1 hour ago
    Paris Saint-Germain
    Ligue 1

    How to Watch AS Saint-Étienne vs. Paris Saint-Germain

    3 hours ago
    Fans
    Serie A

    How to Watch Udinese vs. Genoa

    3 hours ago
    golf rory mcilroy
    Asian Tour Golf

    How to Watch Blue Canyon Championship, Final Round

    9 hours ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy