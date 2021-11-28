How to Watch Montpellier HSC vs. Olympique Lyonnais

Tied at 19 points each, Montpellier and Lyon face-off on Sunday.

Montpellier and Lyon have had virtually identical seasons, with both clubs having 19 points and the same number of goals for and against. The sides both have a goal differential of zero.

The only difference in the record is that Montpellier has one more loss due to having played one more game than Lyon has. And both sides are coming off of losses in their most recent matches.

Montpellier lost 2-0 to Rennes last week, with Teji Tedy Savanier picking up a red card. Florent Mollet leads the club with four goals.

Lyon lost 4-1 to Rennes in its last match and hasn't played a Ligue 1 match since Nov. 7. In that match, Lucas Paqueta scored the only goal of the match with a stoppage-time penalty goal.

The club is also competing in the Europa League, where it has five wins in five matches and leads Group A.

Montpellier has won three matches in a row against Lyon, a major shift from how the series had gone, as the 19 matches before that resulted in 12 wins for Lyon and just three for Montpellier.

