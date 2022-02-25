Skip to main content

How to Watch Montpellier HSC vs. Rennes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Fifth-place Rennes takes on Montpellier HSC in this exciting Ligue 1 matchup that takes place on Friday.

Clinging onto a play-in position for Europa League competition next season, Rennes will be eager to earn three points on Friday when it takes on Montpellier HSC as it trails third-place Nice by just five points, making every result for the club going forward crucial.

How to Watch Montpellier HSC vs. Rennes today:

Game Date: Feb. 25, 2022

Game Time: 2:50 p.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS

Watch Montpellier HSC vs. Rennes online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Rennes enters the matchup in fifth place on Ligue 1's table, with 40 points through 25 matches, a 12-9-4 record and a plus-24 goal differential, the second-highest mark in France's top domestic league.

Rennes won its most recent matchup, too, defeating Troyes 4-1 behind goals by Serhou Guirassy, who bagged a brace, Martin Terrier and Gaetan Laborde, who scored a penalty.

Montpellier HSC, meanwhile, sits ninth on the table with 37 points in 25 matches while boasting an 11-10-4 record and a plus-five goal differential. It is also coming off of a win, defeating Lorient 1-0 on Feb. 20 thanks to a 56th-minute goal by Teji Tedy Savanier.

This will be the second matchup this season between these two clubs, with the first one taking place on Nov. 20, a 2-0 win for Rennes.

To find out if history repeats itself or if Montpellier HSC earns revenge, tune to beIN SPORTS at 2:50 p.m. ET.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

