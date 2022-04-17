Montpellier HSC looks to snap a two-match losing streak on Sunday when it takes on Stade de Reims.

Montpellier heads into Sunday's match with Stade de Reims on a two-match losing streak and has just one win in its last five matches.

How to watch Montpellier HSC vs. Stade de Reims today:

Game Date: April 17, 2022

Game Time: 8:50 a.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS 5

It has been a tough stretch for Montpellier that has dropped it five points back of Lyon and Nantes for 10th place. It is currently also just two points up on Brest in the French Ligue 1 table.

Sunday, it will look to snap out of its funk and get a big win against a Stade de Reims team that it played to a 3-3 draw with back in the middle of August.

Stade de Reims is just five points back of Montepellier and can draw within striking distance of them with a win on Sunday.

Stade de Reims is also in a bit of a slump as it has not won since March 13 when it beat Angers 1-0.

Since that win, they have played to a draw with Lyon and lost to both Troyes and Stade Rennais.

