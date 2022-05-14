Skip to main content

How to Watch Montpellier vs Paris Saint-Germain: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Montpellier will take the pitch against the No. 1 team in Ligue 1, PSG, as the season comes to a close.

Montpellier is the No. 13 ranked team in Ligue 1 with a total of 43 points on a 12-17-7 record and a goal differential of only -6.

This team ranks No. 9 in the league in goals scored with 49 goals, No. 11 in assists with 32 assists, and No. 14 in shots with 301 blasted on goal this year.

How to Watch Montpellier vs. Paris Saint-Germain Today:

Game Date: May 14, 2022

Game Time: 2:50 p.m. ET

TV Channel: beIN SPORTS En Español

Live stream Montpellier vs. Paris Saint-Germain on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Montpellier also ranks No. 1 in the whole league in saves with a 151 on the season. That is in large part to the play of Jonas Omlin. Omlin has 28 starts with 119 saves and eight clean sheets.

Paris Saint Germain is the No. 1 team in Ligue 1, and it isn't even close. PSG has totaled 80 points this season while the No. 2 ranked Marseille has only totaled 68 with a 12 point difference between the two.

With only two games left in the season, PSG has locked in a Champions League birth.

This team is led by a two-headed monster up top between superstars Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé that has willed this team to win.

Regional restrictions may apply.

