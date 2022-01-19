How to Watch Montpellier vs. Troyes

Ligue 1 has an excellent matchup here as Troyes looks to pull a big upset against Montpellier and avoid relegation territory.

Montpellier is the No. 8 ranked team in Ligue 1. They are 9-4-7 with 31 points and a positive goal differential of seven. They are one point behind Strasbourg for No. 7 and two points in front of Nantes.

They rank No. 5 in goals scored with 34, No. 7 in assists with 22, and No. 14 in shots with 170 on the season. They are led in scoring by Stephy Mavididi who has six goals and three assists on 15 shots on goal.

Game Date: Jan. 19, 2022

Game Time: 12:50 p.m. ET

TV: beIN Sports 5

Troyes is 4-5-11 on the season and ranked No. 17 in the league. They are one spot ahead of the playoff relegation spot and two out of straight relegation. They have 17 points which is tied with Lorient and Bordeaux who are in those positions behind.

They have a negative-11 goal differential which is why they are ahead. However, a loss here and a Lorient draw or Bordeaux draw will plummet Troyes to relegation territory.

Troyes is led in scoring by midfielder Xavier Chavalerin who has four goals and one assist on six shots on goal.

Montpellier is projected to win this game with a favored spread of -1 and a money line of -140. Troyes' money line is +333. The total Over/Under projected goals scored is 2.5 goals.

