How to Watch Nantes vs. Lyon

Lyon are still searching for the their opening win of the Ligue 1 season as they look to leapfrog Week 4 hosts Nantes in the table.

Peter Bosz will look to snap Lyon out of their Ligue 1 limbo and secure their first win of the season when they visit Nantes on Friday in the opening act of the fourth round.

Les Gones ground their way to a 3-3 draw at home to newly-promoted Clermont last time out, but ninth-place Nantes aim to prolong their away-day problems after succumbing 3-0 at Angers in Week 2.

How to Watch

Date: Friday, August 27

Time: 3 p.m. ET

Venue: Stade de la Beaujoire, Nantes, France

TV: beIN Sports

Live Stream: You can stream the match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Lyon are languishing in 16th after clinching two points from a possible nine in their opening run, each of which most would have deemed winnable several months ago.

Despite the ongoing search for a win, Sunday’s draw with Les Lanciers at least showed the attacking aspects of Bosz’s blueprint working at their slickest:

Emerson Palmieri—on loan from Chelsea—could be retained at left-back after making his Groupama Stadium debut in that result, though Maxwel Cornet is another option if fit.

It may be premature to expect another debut from Xherdan Shaqiri following his $13 million (£9.5m) move from Liverpool, training with his new club for the first time on Wednesday:

Veteran forward Islam Slimani could return after missing Lyon’s last game, but Houssem Aouar may be withdrawn as the club reportedly hope to find a buyer for the midfielder.

Nantes forwards Anthony Limbombe (hamstring), Kalifa Coulibaly (thigh) and Randal Kolo Muani (calf) are sidelined. Moses Simon could be a late call following a hamstring injury, potentially leaving Renaud Emond to lead the line.

Manager Antoine Kombouaré has faced Lyon more than any other club in his extensive top-flight career to date, having won 10 and lost 15 of those 27 previous encounters.

His side surrendered 2-1 at home when his side hosted this opponent in April, the most recent of three successive defeats Nantes have suffered in this fixture.

Tradition alone won’t be enough to get Lyon their first three-point haul of the campaign, however, as they look to leap out of Ligue 1’s bottom half while Nantes eye the European places.

Regional restrictions may apply.