Nantes looks to extend its two-match unbeaten streak on Sunday when it takes on Angers in French Ligue 1 action.

Nantes heads into Sunday's match fresh off a 1-1 draw with Brest last Sunday. The draw was its second straight match getting a point as it beat Clermont Foot 3-2 two weeks ago.

How to watch Nantes vs. Angers today:

Match Date: April 17, 2022

Match Time: 8:50 a.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS 4

Watch the Nantes vs. Angers match online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

It has moved Nantes up to a ninth-place tie with Lyon as both teams have 46 points. They are bunched up in the middle and are just a point back of Lens and two points back of Lille.

On Sunday, Nantes will look to get another win and make a further move up the table.

Angers, though, will be looking to keep that from happening as it tries to snap a two-match winless streak.

Angers played Lille to a 1-1 draw last Sunday but dropped a close 3-2 game two weeks ago to Lyon.

Angers did beat Brest 1-0 back on March 20, but that is its only win since a 2-1 win back on Jan. 23 against Troyes.

It has been a tough stretch for Angers and has dropped it down to 14th in the league standings.

Regional restrictions may apply.