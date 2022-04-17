How to Watch Nantes vs. Angers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Nantes heads into Sunday's match fresh off a 1-1 draw with Brest last Sunday. The draw was its second straight match getting a point as it beat Clermont Foot 3-2 two weeks ago.
How to watch Nantes vs. Angers today:
Match Date: April 17, 2022
Match Time: 8:50 a.m. ET
TV: beIN SPORTS 4
Watch the Nantes vs. Angers match online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
It has moved Nantes up to a ninth-place tie with Lyon as both teams have 46 points. They are bunched up in the middle and are just a point back of Lens and two points back of Lille.
On Sunday, Nantes will look to get another win and make a further move up the table.
Angers, though, will be looking to keep that from happening as it tries to snap a two-match winless streak.
Angers played Lille to a 1-1 draw last Sunday but dropped a close 3-2 game two weeks ago to Lyon.
Angers did beat Brest 1-0 back on March 20, but that is its only win since a 2-1 win back on Jan. 23 against Troyes.
It has been a tough stretch for Angers and has dropped it down to 14th in the league standings.
Regional restrictions may apply.