Ligue 1's relegation rumble enters the final rounds as Bordeaux travels to Nantes in the hopes of climbing out of the bottom three on Sunday.

Bordeaux has only five games remaining to preserve its Ligue 1 membership and extend a 30-year stay in France’s top flight, beginning with a difficult trip to Nantes on Sunday.

The Canaries have won only once in their last five meetings with Bordeaux, who are decidedly more desperate to claim the three points that will be on offer in this edition of the Derby de l’Atlantique.

How to Watch Nantes vs. Bordeaux in Canada Today

Game Date: April 24, 2022

Game Time: 8:55 a.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS En Español (Canada)

You can stream Nantes vs. Bordeaux on fuboTV

Nantes is perfectly poised in mid-table as the end-of-season run-in continues, with little prospect of the club moving into the European picture from 10th this late in the day.

The wheels have, to a certain extent, come off for Antoine Kombouare’s side of late, and a run comprising just one win across their last six matches has left the club languishing.

Every game will be treated as a final for Bordeaux, however, as it looks to prove itself worthy of Ligue 1 status, with five points currently separating it from safety.

It doesn’t help that Saint-Etienne directly above in the relegation playoff spot has enjoyed a bump in results of late, raising the bar for what may be required in order to stay up.

Some disappointing performances from goalkeeper Gaetan Poussin haven’t helped, either, with club captain Benoit Costil in line to possibly make a return between the sticks on Sunday:

Les Girondins were battered 6-1 at Lyon a week ago and haven’t won a road fixture since mid-December, going eight straight away games without a victory since then.

Attacker Marcus Coco will miss out for Nantes after he was sent off in Wednesday’s 3-2 defeat at Marseille, but Kombouare’s men will still hope to have enough in reserve to win on home soil for the first time in more than six weeks.

