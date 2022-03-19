Skip to main content

How to Watch Nantes vs. Lille: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Nantes hosts Lille at Beaujoire - Louis Fonteneau Stadium on Saturday in Ligue 1 action.

The race for the European competition spots heats up as we head into the home stretch of the Ligue 1 season, with Lille, sixth place on 43 points, and Nantes, seventh place on 42 points, as the first two teams outside of the coveted top five spots in the table.

How to Watch Nantes vs. Lille in Canada Today:

Match Date: March 19, 2022

Match Time: 3:55 p.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS Canada

Live Stream Nantes vs. Lille on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

It is virtually impossible at this point for PSG not to win the Ligue 1 title as they currently hold a 15-point lead over second-place Marseille, and even more unlikely at this point is Lille's dream of going back-to-back in the French first division.

The reigning champion has 43 points after 28 matches this season, the lowest tally for a titleholder at this stage since Nantes in the 2001-02 campaign.

On top of that, the club's most recent outing was its elimination from the UEFA Champions League in the Round of 16 at the hands of Chelsea, 4-1 on aggregate. Burak Yilmaz scored the only goal for the French side over the two-legged affair.

Nantes, meanwhile, has had a great month so far that began with the penalty kick elimination of Monaco in the French Cup semifinal. The club will now face Nice in the final on May 7.

Both clubs still have a good shot at landing in one of those top-five European competition spots, but will need to start adding up points by three as the three teams above them in the standings (Nice, Rennes and Strasbourg) are all currently on a four-match undefeated streak in league play.

