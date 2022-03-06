Two midpack Ligue 1 teams, Nantes and Montpellier, will play on Sunday.

Eighth-place Nantes (39 points) and 11th-place Montpellier (37 points) will meet on Sunday in a Ligue 1 contest.

How to Watch Nantes vs. Montpellier HSC Today:

Match Date: March 6, 2022

Match Time: 8:50 a.m. ET

TV: beIN La Liga

Nantes had a 0-0 draw with Metz in its last league match. That was a disappointing result, as it came on the heels of a huge upset win over first-place PSG, with Nantes taking down the team 3-1. The team also just defeated Monaco in the French Cup semifinals.

Montpellier has lost three of four, including a 4-2 loss to Rennes in its most recent match. The only non-loss in that span was a 1-0 win over Lorient. Teji Tedy Savanier scored the only goal in that match.

These two teams last played in October, with Montpellier winning the match 2-0.

Florent Mollet and Elye Wahi each scored second-half goals in the match. Montpellier attempted 19 shots in the match, with 10 of those being on target. By contrast, Nantes took 12 shots, but only one of those 12 was on target.

Montpellier had possession for 58% of the match.

